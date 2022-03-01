ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toomey calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

By Paul Guggenheimer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the war on Ukraine continues, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is calling for tougher sanctions on Russia. As a ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, Toomey holds considerable influence. President Joe Biden has led the international response to Russia’s invasion with severe sanctions targeting the Russian economy and...

The Independent

Mitt Romney says Americans who support Putin are ‘almost treasonous’

Mitt Romney has called out Americans who support Russian president Vladimir Putin as being “almost treasonous”.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the Utah Senator said many of Mr Putin’s apologists and supporters in the United States had begun “changing their stripes” after seeing the global outrage to the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents, he has been an adversary of America at every...
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
