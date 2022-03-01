ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Have a Wedding Date!

On Monday night, Josh Duhamel hit the Los Angeles premiere of his new series “The Thing About Pam,” which is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

He said he was excited to be back on the carpet, telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “I haven’t been at one of these things for two years or more and it feels good. I like to commingle with people… Good to be back in the wild.”

Last month, Duhamel got engaged to Miss World America Audra Mari, and they already “have a [wedding] date set.”

When Jenn noticed how happy he looked, Josh gushed, “I am happy.”

The two have been together since 2019, just before he and Fergie finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage.

In “The Thing About Pam,” Josh plays defense lawyer Joel Schwartz, who represents murder victim Betsy’s husband Russ Faria, who was framed for her murder.

Josh even got to talk to the real-life Joel Schwartz. He dished, “I got to know him really well… We spent a lot of time not only talking about the legal side of it, but how he felt when they lost the first [trial] they never should have lost. This thing clearly was not Russ Faria.”

According to Josh, his character did everything he could to get justice for Russ. The real-life Russ was exonerated of the murder only after a retrial in 2015.

Josh also shared his take on co-star Renée Zellweger’s transformation into convicted murderer Pam Hupp, who was Betsy’s friend, and who was charged with first-degree murder in 2021. He said, “For her, it isn't about the glam. She gets gritty with this stuff, to go from what Renée looks like to what Pam looks like and have no fear about it... The show is funny, even though it’s not meant to be funny… I love that about the script. I got to work with Renée.”

In 2019, Renée went through a dramatic transformation to play Judy Garland in “Judy,” giving a performance that won her a second Oscar!

For the premiere, Duhamel had just flown in from a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, where he’d served as the King of Bacchus. He admitted, “If I look like a zombie, it’s because I haven’t slept… I’m still spinning from it.

He elaborated, “I spent four hours on a float just chucking balloons and necklaces, and my son [Axl] did it with me, which was really cool.”

Axl is Josh and Fergie's son together.

“The Thing About Pam” premieres March 8 on NBC.

