Prep scoring leaders (through March 1)

Meridian boys' basketball coach Mitch Bohn just wanted to keep Freeland from shooting layups all night Tuesday. And that turned out to be just fine with the Falcons. Freeland drained 13 3-pointers, including seven by Josh Elliott, and pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Mustangs 72-45 in front of a huge bipartisan crowd - giving FHS its first 20-0 regular-season record in 40 years. As has been recently documented, Bohn was a junior on the Falcons' 1982 team which last finished with a perfect record.

FREELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO