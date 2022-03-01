ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tearing Down the Barriers for Black Inventors Begins With Honoring Their Historic Breakthroughs

By Eric S. Hintz
Smithonian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInventor Percy Lavon Julian was the grandson of enslaved people. In 1920 he graduated as the valedictorian of DePauw University and then become one of the first African Americans to earn a PhD in chemistry. He was soon the first Black scientist to lead a major corporate R&D laboratory at the...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 43

Larz900
1d ago

It’s always important to honor “ inventors”. And has always been. Not distinctly by color but by “ invention” so remove the color and I agree with the statement. We don’t honor graham bell by saying the “ white” inventor but by the invention and invenTOR so drop the race card and ppl will agree.

Reply
5
Robert Valenca
1d ago

tearing down what.if a black is a inventor he or she has just as much as any other race.this is race bateing at its best.

Reply(1)
4
Charles Jones
1d ago

Dam near everything you savages use🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I dropped out in the 11th grade you need to get a history book. DUMBASS

Reply
3
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION

