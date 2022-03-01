ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Wire Launches in Japan - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Japan by releasing the official Xbox news and announcement website, Xbox Wire, in Japan. Japanese Xbox fans will now be able to keep up to date on all the latest news and announcements from Xbox Game Studios and partner studios. "We are...

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
RideApart

Aprilia Launches New SR GT 200 Adventure Scooter In Japan

In recent years, scooters have evolved from simple city runabouts to versatile, all-around machines. The maxi-scooter craze brought about by the likes of the Yamaha TMAX sparked a revolution in Europe and Asia, especially among two-wheeler enthusiasts looking for an easy and comfortable ride to tour with. Several years later, Honda changed the game once more when it released the X-ADV, a cross between a maxi-scooter and an adventure bike.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Xbox Wire Launches#Xbox News#Japanese#Xbox Cloud Gaming#The Xbox Game Studios#Xbox Asia#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Twitch Channel
ZDNet

KDDI launches 5G standalone Open RAN in Japan with Samsung kits

Japanese telecom giant KDDI said on Friday it has deployed the world's first commercial 5G standalone open radio access network (Open RAN) in Japan. The network, now available in the city of Kawasaki at Kanagawa Prefecture, is powered by Samsung's virtualised central units and virtualised distributed units as well as Fujitsu's massive MIMO radio units.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

PS5 Sales Almost Twice as Strong as Xbox Series X, According to Analyst

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware released at the tail-end of 2020, kicking off the latest console era. While the two systems remain difficult to obtain, both of them have sold quite a few units over the last 15 months. Official sales numbers for the Xbox Series X platform have not been released, but Sony revealed that the PS5 shipped 17.3 million units in 2021. Ampere research director Piers Harding-Rolls estimates that 17.1 million of those units have been sold, and that the number is quite a bit better than the combined total for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Valve president Gabe Newell is hand-delivering Steam Decks

Steam Decks are finally arriving in the hands of customers after last week's launch, and some recipients near Valve's office got quite a surprise with their console delivery: A face-to-face meeting with Valve boss, Gabe Newell. In a video posted to Twitter, we see Newell signing and hand-delivering some nearby...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will not have a set location that you will find them in, and will only spawn in unexplored areas of the map, and only in the mountain biome.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports may get more sports after launch

Two more sports could be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports, a recent datamine has suggested. Nintendo Switch Sports was announced at a Nintendo Direct in February, with Nintendo revealing that the successor to Wii Sports would include sports like tennis, bowling, volleyball, and more. But a datamine suggests that at least two more sports could be added after the game's launch on April 29.
TENNIS
Guitar World Magazine

Bandcamp acquired by Fortnite developer Epic Games

Online record store and music community Bandcamp has been acquired by Epic Games, the developer behind gaming titles Fortnite and Rocket League, as well as game creation tool, Unreal Engine. In an email to users explaining the unexpected move, Bandcamp founder and CEO Ethan Diamond explains that the site will...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All Games Coming to PC Game Pass this March 2022

Curious about what's coming to PC Game Pass this March 2022? We've got you covered. Microsoft announced all the titles coming to its Game Pass subscription service earlier today, Mar. 1, through a post on its official news site. We've taken the liberty of compiling the full list of titles PC players will be able to enjoy, below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Xbox Series X has already outsold the Xbox One in Japan

The Xbox Series X and S have both outsold the Xbox One’s lifetime sales in Japan, despite the newer consoles only being released in the country a little over a year ago. According to Famitsu’s estimated hardware sales (via a thread on Resetera), the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have both collectively outsold the Xbox One in Japan, as of February 20, 2022. This means the next-gen Xbox consoles managed to sell more units in just over a year than the Xbox One sold in more than seven years.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

CD Projekt suspends digital games and merch sales in Russia and Belarus

CD Projekt Red is suspending all sales of games in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect. The company announced the halt of all sales in the two nations earlier today on March 3. You can see the full statement via the CD Projekt Red official Twitter account just below, in which the company has decided to suspend digital game sales, the GOG digital storefront, and other CD Projekt Red-related products in Russia and Belarus until further notice.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy