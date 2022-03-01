ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best window guard

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KLFY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to child safety, many people think of doorknob guards, cabinet locks and baby gates. However, windows can also pose a dangerous falling hazard, especially if children are able to climb up to the windowsill. To keep curious kids...

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
KLFY.com

Best stroller fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Babies and toddlers can get just as sweaty and uncomfortable on hot days as adults. Being surrounded by a stroller that blocks a lot of airflow further increases the chances of this happening. If you want your little one to enjoy the ride, consider getting them a stroller fan to help keep them cool.
AMAZON
KLFY.com

Best black shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a bathroom with darker tile or walls, a shower curtain that matches the theme makes a significant difference. Even if you are just looking for a statement color in your bathroom, a black shower curtain is a modern, beautiful addition. The best is the World Products Mart Hotel Style Shower Curtain, which combines a waterproof inner liner and outer layer for quick drying, privacy and an elegant look.
HOME & GARDEN
KLFY.com

Best large mortar and pestle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A mortar and pestle set is an excellent addition to any kitchen, especially if you love making your own sauces and pastes. It’s a timeless tool, and for a good reason. It’s simple and effective. While it’s more time-consuming than using a food processor, a large mortar and pestle give you more control over your mixture and more versatility overall.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Window Frames#The Guard#Toys#Bestreviews#Home
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

10 Tiny Tweaks to Make the Most of a Small Bedroom

No Space Too Small is a brand new column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk and managing everyday clutter to how to smooth the frustrations out of cooking in a galley kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Dated Kitchen Needed a Major Overhaul — It Was Done in 2 Phases and Now It’s Pure Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn’t selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they’d have to transform just about everything. “It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape,” Tamara explains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
People

28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

Shop space-saving hacks for your kitchen, bedroom, entryway, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy in 2022, According to Interior Design Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From movie marathons to game days to weekend naps, the couch is where most of us go when we want to kick back and relax. It’s the heart of chilling for any household, making it imperative you pick one that you don’t just like the look of, but can easily unwind on as well. Couches, especially the super-comfortable, worthwhile ones tend to be expensive. That’s why we put together a guide for finding...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy