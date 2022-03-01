Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview

Game 64: Charlotte Hornets (30-33) at Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25)

The Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to steal a win on Wednesday night in Cleveland as Darius Garland is likely to be out as he continues to deal with a back issue. The Cavs are already a bit shorthanded in the backcourt with Rajon Rondo (toe) and Caris LaVert (foot) each expected to miss up to two weeks.

The Cavs hold a 2-1 season series lead, but if I'm being completely honest, it should be 2-1 in favor of the Hornets. In the last meeting which took place on February 4th in Uptown, the Cavaliers got the benefit of several bad/missed calls by the officials in the final minutes of the game. After a missed three by Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward was pulled away by Isaac Okoro when going after the rebound. It should have been a loose ball foul on Okoro, but nothing was called. On the next trip up the floor, Hayward was called for a shooting foul on Kevin Love when it was clearly a foul on the floor. The Hornets fell by one, 102-101.

The key for the Hornets in this one is to center their attention on Jarrett Allen. He nearly had a double-double in the first quarter alone in the last matchup recording 13 points and nine rebounds. I'd expect the Hornets to use Montrezl Harrell a bunch in this one to try and limit Allen's success in the paint.

On the offensive end, look for Terry Rozier to continue to his hot start since the All-Star break. In the three games since the team returned to action, Rozier is averaging 24.3 points per game which included a 33-point outing against Detroit. The Cavs play at one of the slowest paces in the NBA, so if the Hornets can force some turnovers and get out in transition, Cleveland will have a hard time playing to their style.

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 106.6 (CLE), 114.1 (CHA)

RPG: 44.8 (CLE), 45.2 (CHA)

APG: 25.2 (CLE), 27.2 (CHA)

FG%: 46.6% (CLE), 45.8% (CHA)

3FG%: 35.3% (CLE), 35.7% (CHA)

FT%: 75.7% (CLE), 73.2% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders:

Minutes: Darius Garland - 34.6 (CLE), Miles Bridges - 36.2 (CHA)

FG%: Jarrett Allen 67.2% (CLE), Mason Plumlee - 62.9% (CHA)

3FG%: Kevin Love 38.8% (CLE), Cody Martin - 41% (CHA)

PPG: Darius Garland - 20.3 (CLE), LaMelo Ball/Miles Bridges - 19.9 (CHA)

RPG: Jarrett Allen - 11.0 (CLE), Mason Plumlee - 8.0 (CHA)

APG: Darius Garland - 8.0 (CLE), LaMelo Ball - 7.4 (CHA)

SPG: Darius Garland - 1.2 (CLE), LaMelo Ball- 1.5 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Cavaliers Roster

PG: Darius Garland (OUT), Rajon Rondo (OUT), Brandon Goodwin

SG: Isaac Okoro, Caris Lavert (OUT), Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler

SF: Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman

PF: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love

C: Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis

Head coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels (OUT)

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Montrezl Harrell, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

