Rutgers took to the road for the final time of the regular season in a tightly-contested game against Indiana. There was a lot of back and forth in a game that went down to the wire as the Scarlet Knights broke a tie with two seconds left with a Ron Harper Jr. three-pointer to down the Hoosiers by a final of 66-63. The win pushes Rutgers to 17-12 and 11-8 in Big Ten play. It also bolsters the Scarlet Knights' NCAA Tournament resume and here's a look at how it went down.

