The Whitefish City Council voted at a Feb. 22 meeting to postpone its public hearing on adding a new business transitional zoning district to the Whitefish City Code for use in attracting certain types of developments in the area along Highway 93 south of Highway 40 in exchange for annexation which would allow access to city services, like water. Adopting the zoning district would have been part of the implementation of the Highway 93 South Corridor Plan, which was adopted by the council in December.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO