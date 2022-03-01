Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

Welcome back to Beyond the Bracket, a special edition series of the SportsBeat KC podcast that’s here to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament. Each week, I’ll be joined by reporters and columnists from around the country to discuss college hoops. This second episode features insiders into two of the best men’s basketball programs in the country as well as the top-ranked women’s team: Jesse Newell, who covers the Kansas Jayhawks for The Star, Luke DeCock, a columnist for the News & Observer covering teams across the ACC (including Duke), and Augusta Stone, the South Carolina women’s basketball reporter for The State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO