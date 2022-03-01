ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

During CNN Appearance, Hogan Calls For Americans To Continue Support Of Ukraine

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKWow_0eSca6Ry00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan appeared on CNN Tuesday morning after ending a sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast in Russia to show support for Ukraine.

Acknowledging the move as mostly a symbolic gesture, Hogan said he wanted to send a message to Russia after the country’s army invaded Ukraine, with president Vladimir Putin claiming the Ukraine belongs to Russia .

“It’s a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine,” Hogan said during an appearance on “New Day.”

While the US is not directly involved in the conflict, it’s important for Americans to continue showing support for the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian Americans, the governor said.

He also said his experience at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore was quite moving.

“It was an incredible experience to let them know that all people of our state were standing strong with them and to tell them how proud we were of the Ukrainian people, and President Zelensky, and the bravery that they’re showing and that we were standing in solidarity with them,” he said.

Hogan said the US should take every action possible with respect to shake sanctions on Russia and provide more military assistance and funding to Ukraine.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney says Americans who support Putin are ‘almost treasonous’

Mitt Romney has called out Americans who support Russian president Vladimir Putin as being “almost treasonous”.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the Utah Senator said many of Mr Putin’s apologists and supporters in the United States had begun “changing their stripes” after seeing the global outrage to the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents, he has been an adversary of America at every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cnn#Russia#United States#Wjz#Ukrainian Americans
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy