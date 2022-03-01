During CNN Appearance, Hogan Calls For Americans To Continue Support Of Ukraine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan appeared on CNN Tuesday morning after ending a sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast in Russia to show support for Ukraine.

Acknowledging the move as mostly a symbolic gesture, Hogan said he wanted to send a message to Russia after the country’s army invaded Ukraine, with president Vladimir Putin claiming the Ukraine belongs to Russia .

“It’s a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine,” Hogan said during an appearance on “New Day.”

While the US is not directly involved in the conflict, it’s important for Americans to continue showing support for the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian Americans, the governor said.

He also said his experience at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore was quite moving.

“It was an incredible experience to let them know that all people of our state were standing strong with them and to tell them how proud we were of the Ukrainian people, and President Zelensky, and the bravery that they’re showing and that we were standing in solidarity with them,” he said.

Hogan said the US should take every action possible with respect to shake sanctions on Russia and provide more military assistance and funding to Ukraine.