Sam Elliott Goes on Homophobic Tirade About ‘Power of the Dog’ and Its Shirtless Cowboys

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Elliott didn’t hold back his anger—or blatant homophobia—for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. In an interview for Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast,” Elliott decried the Western as “a piece of shit” and compared the male characters to...

Outsider.com

Sam Elliott's Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: 'Wings' & 'Lois & Clark' Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
98.1 KHAK

Sam Elliott on 'Yellowstone'? 'I Passed'

Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

'1883': Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

'Gunsmoke': What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Former 'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Gets Engaged After Coming Out

Colton Underwood and his partner, political strategist and fundraiser Jordan C. Brown, are engaged after less than a year of dating. “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the Bachelor star told People on Monday. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Underwood, 30, and Brown, 39, were first linked as a couple last September. They were spotted together in Hawaii several months after he had completed filming for his reality series, Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, which documented his struggle with self-acceptance before he publicly came out in April 2021. Underwood, a former professional football player, told People, “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg, who played a defense lawyer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a detective on Mare of Easttown, died this weekend after fighting two forms of cancer. He was 65. Eisenberg, a character actor with a slew of movie credits, appeared as attorney Roger Kressler on two dozen SVU episodes over the course of a decade. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins— cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” his wife, Patricia, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
The Week

Actor Sam Elliott criticizes 'allusions of homosexuality' in The Power of the Dog

It's safe to say Sam Elliott won't be voting for The Power of the Dog for Best Picture. The 1883 star on the WTF podcast went off on the Netflix Western that's expected to win Best Picture at the Oscars, declaring it a "piece of s--t." Elliott told host Marc Maron he "didn't like it anyway" but was especially bothered after seeing a review that described the movie as an "evisceration of the American myth," saying that as a star of Westerns, he thought, "What the f--k?" He also complained that the characters in the film looked like Chippendales dancers.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott's Wife Katharine Ross Reflects on Numerous Projects Co-Starring Husband

She stars in one of the most iconic films of the 20th century, 1967’s The Graduate. Her face and her character are core to one of the most famous movie moments within the film as actress Katharine Ross and her The Graduate costar Dustin Hoffman ride off together on a bus. Taking off together after Hoffman’s character convinces Ross’s Elaine Robinson to from her wedding, heading off into the unknown with him.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
