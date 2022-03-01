ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Carlos Rodón To Red Sox? Why Signing High-Upside Lefty Could Make Sense

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Will Brett Gardner’s announcement change Yankees’ offseason plans?

It’s that time of the year again, New York Yankees fans, and if MLB transactions were allowed, it might already be a done deal. Late February usually marks the moment when Brett Gardner’s name surfaces and then a reunion with the Yankees occurs days later (which has been happening since after the 2018 season). His name has surfaced in the past week, but New York can’t do anything about it until the lockout is over.
MLB
NESN

Major League Baseball Owners Are Willing to Miss a Month of Games

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, Ken Rosenthal, and Fabian Ardaya are reporting Major League Baseball’s owners told the players that they are willing to miss a month worth of games from the 2022 season. If you will forgive the pun, the owners have shown they’re willing to play hardball...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Who is LA’s Best First Baseman of the Last 30 Years?

Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González officially retired from professional baseball a few weeks ago. Where does he rank among Dodgers first baseman over the 30 years?. According to some Dodgers fans, at least those that like Twitter polls, González is the second-best first baseman of the last three decades of Dodgers baseball.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Nick Pivetta
FanSided

3 trades to fix the Boston Red Sox bullpen in 2022

The Red Sox biggest need right now is a high-leverage bullpen arm, or two. The Boston Red Sox exceeded nearly all expectations in 2021. But even while making a run at the American League pennant, the one area of the club that didn’t quite achieve those heights was the bullpen.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox legend Fred Lynn weighs in on MLB lockout, banning the shift

Should Major League Baseball ban the shift, or should hitters learn how to beat it?. In baseball, the infield shift is a method of trying to contain hitters by shifting the placement of the infielders to where a particular hitter most commonly sends the baseball. Hitters don’t like it, for obvious reasons.
MLB
CHICAGO READER

Best homage to White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón and his April no-hitter

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on a Wednesday night in April. Within a couple hours of that victory, Chicago artist Mike Noren tweeted a hand-drawn homage to the grand achievement under the handle Gummy Arts—that’s the name Noren uses for his sprawling oeuvre of homemade trading cards that feature lovingly rendered drawings of popular sports figures and musicians. Noren’s Gummy Arts endeavors can be traced back to January 2016, when he launched a Tumblr called Cecil Cooperstown to post hand-drawn cards paying tribute to great ballplayers who haven’t been gilded by the Baseball Hall of Fame. Noren’s got a knack for recreating the stylistic markings of Topps and Upper Deck cards, and his pictures balance touches of whimsy with immaculate detail. You can make out the curved shoelace loop on Rodón’s right foot in Noren’s drawing of the White Sox pitcher as he throws out the ball. Noren’s depiction of Rodón’s head is a smidge out of proportion than the rest of his body, but it works well with Noren’s established style—plus, it gave him a little more space to identify stray hairs that decorate Rodón’s cheeks. Noren’s Rodón card is as much a tribute to a great moment in the White Sox 2021 season as it is an example of how fandom can generate genuinely fun creative expression.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Chicago White Sox#American League Cy Young#Era#Fip#Bb 9#K Bb Career
Sun-Journal

Xander Bogaerts, not Carlos Correa, should be top priority for Red Sox

If there’s any loyalty remaining in sports, the Red Sox will have a chance to prove it with Xander Bogaerts in the next 12 months. But in reality, loyalty is a silly word to use in sports. The Red Sox, like other professional teams who have become so valuable...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Legends: Lefty Gomez, “The Pride of the Yankees”

The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Target Seiya Suzuki Fully Committed To MLB Despite Lockout

Seiya Suzuki, the highest-rated international free agent on the market, entered the offseason as one of the premier free agents in the class. However, the lockout froze Suzuki’s signing window, leaving his status up in the air. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Suzuki is still planning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NESN

Clayton Kershaw To Red Sox? Why Star Might Not Fit In Boston Rotation

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Joey Gallo trolls MLB setting up LinkedIn page for new employment

It is no secret that the New York Yankees and the rest of the MLB are being tortured by the owners as they failed to curate a reasonable CBA agreement with the players union. The players are simply looking for an adequate balance in funds, but the owners are adamant in keeping their leverage monetarily for the future, despite holding players hostage for the first six years of their professional careers.
MLB
MassLive.com

Six Boston Red Sox 2022 home games, including March 31 Opening Day, canceled due to MLB lockout

Major League Baseball has canceled each team’s first two series of the 2022 regular season due to the ongoing MLB lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday. The Red Sox were scheduled to play both their first two series at Fenway Park. Boston was scheduled for three games against the Rays (March 31, April 2-3), then three games against the Orioles (April 4-6).
MLB
NESN

Will Celtics Add To Roster In Buyout Market? Ime Udoka Gives Update

The Boston Celtics arguably have been the best team in the NBA since Jan. 1, but will there be any changes to the roster in the near future?. It doesn’t sound like it. The Celtics certainly were busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline and there has been plenty of chatter of whether or not they would make any moves in the buyout market, but head coach Ime Udoka threw some cold water on that idea before Tuesday’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
MLB

Orioles add depth, sign trio to Minor League deals

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles on Wednesday added a trio of players to their organization from vastly different backgrounds, ages and skillsets, continuing to shore up regions of their Minor League operations. The club signed 34-year-old left-hander ﻿Buddy Baumann﻿, 24-year-old catcher Andres Angulo and soon-to-be 26-year-old right-hander Wes Robertson to Minor...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees/MLB News: Texas Rangers and Houston Astros series canceled, no CBA reached

Many thought it would end like this, and it has, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement could not be reached. The result is that MLB has canceled the first two series of the new season. The New York Yankees will miss the season opener with the Texas Rangers and the series with the Houston Astros. Next up would be the home opener with the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium and the series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Attended MLBPA Press Conference

Under normal circumstances Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers would be nearly one week into their Spring Training schedule of games, but the ongoing MLB lockout brought forth by team owners still has the sport in a holding pattern with no end in sight. MLB and the Players Association...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/1/22

I’ll be honest about something. This “Today on PSA” post is being written well past midnight and scheduled to go up at 6am before we actually know whether there’s a new CBA or if Opening Day is being pushed back. There’s a chance that MLB and the MLBPA will have finally come to an agreement by the time this post is live, but this paragraph is going to be preserved in amber. Of the most debated issues, it seems like there’s a tentative agreement on a 12-team playoff for next year rather than the owners’ preferred 14, and that CBT penalties will remain mostly similar. The CBT thresholds and other topics were still being debated though, so hopefully, things are at least a little more clear this morning. (Update: The two sides called it after 2:30am last night and MLB has extended the negotiating deadline to 5pm today.)
MLB
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy