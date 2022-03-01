Carlos Rodón To Red Sox? Why Signing High-Upside Lefty Could Make Sense

I’ll be honest about something. This “Today on PSA” post is being written well past midnight and scheduled to go up at 6am before we actually know whether there’s a new CBA or if Opening Day is being pushed back. There’s a chance that MLB and the MLBPA will have finally come to an agreement by the time this post is live, but this paragraph is going to be preserved in amber. Of the most debated issues, it seems like there’s a tentative agreement on a 12-team playoff for next year rather than the owners’ preferred 14, and that CBT penalties will remain mostly similar. The CBT thresholds and other topics were still being debated though, so hopefully, things are at least a little more clear this morning. (Update: The two sides called it after 2:30am last night and MLB has extended the negotiating deadline to 5pm today.)
Comments / 0