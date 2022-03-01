ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA homicides drop 16.9% so far in 2022, says LAPD chief

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msvbJ_0eScYo0J00
Photo courtesy of Tomás Del Coro via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Eleven fewer homicides were reported in Los Angeles during the first month of 2022 than during the same period in 2021, a drop of nearly 17%, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

Overall violent crime, however, increased 3.5%, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission.

The city had a nearly 12% year-over-year climb in homicides in 2021, bringing it to levels not seen since 2006. Violent crime increased 3.9% and property crimes rose by 4.2%. The number of people shot rose by 9%. Other major cities across the United States also experienced major increases in violent crime at that time, and many of the cities had sharper increases than L.A.

Moore also repeated his concern Tuesday about the increase in robberies involving firearms, putting that number at 35%.

“So our efforts continue to focus on those gun trafficking and those that are providing guns into the hands of individuals that are now committing these robberies in the street and in some of our commercial locations,” Moore said.

He cited a growing number of robberies occurring in commercial markets, mini markets, gas stations and liquor stores, saying there has been a 62% increase in the number of robberies involving those types of markets.

Property crime has increased 2.6% this year, but there has been a “slight reduction in the number of burglaries and thefts from vehicles.”

Overall burglaries have increased 3.1% and personal thefts have increased 7.2% compared to the same period last year, Moore said.

While the number of personal thefts has increased from the same period last year, Moore noted that it remains substantially lower than it was two years ago, which the department attributes to COVID-19’s impact on retail operations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LAPD sees ‘sharp and dramatic’ decline in COVID cases

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Tuesday reported a “sharp and dramatic drop” in new COVID-19 cases within the department, with only seven LAPD personnel testing positive for the virus in the last week. “As a reminder, just some four weeks ago, those numbers were in the five-and-six-hundred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Report: LAPD ignored expert’s warning prior to fireworks explosion in South LA

Members of a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad who detonated a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles last year — causing a huge explosion that displaced numerous residents from their homes – – ignored the warnings of an expert team member who said the cache should be broken into smaller portions, according to a report set to be discussed by the city’s police commission Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission seeks report on bomb squad training deficiencies

The city’s Police Commission voted Tuesday to have the Office of the Inspector General draft a comprehensive report on the LAPD’s bomb squad training following a report that found problems with staffing, training and supervision during the detonation of a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles that caused a huge explosion, displacing numerous residents from their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

One man shot to death, another injured in Encino home invasion

A man in his 80s was shot to death and a man in his 60s was pistol-whipped during what police are calling a home invasion robbery Wednesday in Encino. Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent at about 5:25 p.m. to a home in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
HeySoCal

Ex-TSA officer arrested for alleged attempt to smuggle meth at LAX

A former Transportation Security Administration officer was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint alleging he attempted to smuggle what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for $8,000. Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, is charged with one federal count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine. At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Beverly Hills private vaults company to plead guilty to conspiracy charge

A Beverly Hills business that rented safety deposit boxes to customers who were not required to use their real identities will plead guilty to money laundering, admitting in federal court that it sought drug traffickers and other criminals as customers who often kept stacks of illegally obtained cash in their personal vaults, according to court papers obtained by City News Service early Thursday.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
HeySoCal

Woman who was subject of Silver Alert found

A 77-year-old woman was found Wednesday evening, several hours after she had been reported missing. A Silver Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of Ngu Huynh who had last been seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bellflower. CHP reported Huynh was found just before 11 p.m....
BELLFLOWER, CA
HeySoCal

81-year-old man reported missing in Los Angeles found safe

An 81-year-old man last seen in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Natalio Escobedo was last seen at approximately noon Saturday in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway, and the California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Escobedo on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman shot in Pasadena following fight with teenager

A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times following a fight with a teenage girl in Pasadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, said Pasadena police Lt. R. Lemos. The woman was in a fight with...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Property Crime#Violent Crime#Lapd#Covid 19
HeySoCal

Burned body found in shopping cart in Chinatown

A burned body was found Tuesday in a shopping cart in Chinatown, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered at about 5 a.m. at Wilhardt and Main streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No information was available on the identity or gender of the victim,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Two LA-area men sentenced to prison for ransom scheme

Two Southland residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Monday for conspiring to kidnap people trying to cross the U.S.- Mexico border, then demanding and collecting ransom payments from their relatives. Edgar Adrian Hernandez Lemus, 23, of the Central-Alameda neighborhood in Los Angeles, was sentenced to 78 months in federal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Hyde Park area explosion under investigation

An investigation was underway Tuesday involving a person who was found with burns in an area where an explosion damaged a garage in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 3100 block of West 78th Street at about 8 a.m. on a 911 call, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy