Lost Ark Punika Vista Guide

Past versions of me have taken great pride in the myriad ways I’ve suffered to enjoy life outside. Like the many times I’ve been soaked by leaks through my truck shell when I lived in my vehicle. Or the rafting season I spent sleeping on the ground because I didn’t want to travel with a pad. I felt like suffering was an important buy-in, my ante to earn a seat at the table as an outdoorsman. But now, as a family man, I need to strike a balance—to make camping both fun and accessible for the whole family, most important our four-year-old daughter, Jojo. So last summer I did what a previous version of myself would have found unthinkable: I became a glamper.

