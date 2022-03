BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to defrauding a bank when he was an employee. Gerald Battle, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, one count of identity theft in the first degree, and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree. He pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO