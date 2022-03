INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re ever around Malik Willis and he’s panicked, know something is horribly wrong. Willis, the first-round quarterback talent from small-school Liberty, was in a big-league environment Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Sitting at Podium 3, Willis faced a barrage of questions ranging to which teams had he met with (most of them) to his anxiety level, what needs to continue improving and where would he hypothetically like to play next?

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO