Best window guard

When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn't selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they'd have to transform just about everything. "It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape," Tamara explains.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO