ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears

By RONALD BLUM
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfgKM_0eScY12500
Lockout Baseball Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred practices his golf swing as negotiations continue with the players' association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Locked-out players made a new counteroffer to Major League Baseball on Tuesday, just 3 1/2 hours before the owners' deadline for a deal that would end the labor strife and salvage opening day.

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours on Monday produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB announced at 2:30 a.m. that it had extended its deadline for one more day, until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Following an 11-hour break, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan walked across Roger Dean Stadium at 1:30 p.m. to the area beyond the right-field wall where players had gathered in the St. Louis Cardinals' office building.

The union held a 2 1/2-hour conference call with its player representatives, then made the counteroffer that covered several areas.

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.

“We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done,” an MLB spokesman said.

The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.

The players’ association had planned to analyze the latest proposals and prepare a response for when talks resumed. The sides agreed, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.

On central economics, the sides were still searching for agreement. Management’s proposals included:

—Raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million this year, rising to $230 million.

—Setting the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players at $25 million annually.

—Raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $675,000 this year, with increases of $10,000 annually.

Players took the stance that all those figures were insufficient. Their start figures were $245 million for the threshold, $115 million for the bonus pool and $775,000 for the minimum.

The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.

Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three.

Manfred, who attended a bargaining session for the first time on Friday, sat in on two of Monday’s meetings, both two-on-two sessions that included union head Tony Clark, Halem and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. At the first meeting, which began at 2:45 p.m. and lasted 40 minutes, Manfred told players he wanted to make a deal.

The pace then quickened, with management’s bargaining team repeatedly walking from their area in the main part of the stadium to the union.

“We’re working at it,” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.

Players and the league had met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as players union, owners continue negotiations ahead of league's deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time since 1995 that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
FOX2Now

MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for salvaging opening day and a 162-game season until Tuesday at 5 p.m. after a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a deal but left the sides still far apart. Players and management...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Angels’ Mike Trout speaks out on MLB lockout: ‘We need to get this CBA right’

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who is arguably the best player in all of baseball, voiced his thoughts on the MLB canceling Opening Day following nine straight days of negotiations between the league and the players’ association. Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: 2022 MLB Season Will Likely Be Delayed

Just over an hour ago MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the league planned to make one final offer to the MLBPA amid labor talks. “MLB plans to make one final offer, but considering the tenor and dialogue today, hard to envision they will reach an agreement in two hours or by the time they leave Jupiter, Fla,” Nightengale reported.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Rob Manfred
The Staten Island Advance

MLB lockout update: Angels’ Mike Trout calls out Rob Manfred, defends players

Mike Trout might be the quietest superstar MLB has seen, but even the Angels center fielder couldn’t keep quiet. Trout posted to his Facebook page Wednesday about how disappointed he is in MLB’s decision to stop negotiating with the players over a new collective bargaining agreement, continue the owners-initiated lockout and cancel the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
The Oregonian

Social media rips MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after league cancels games amid lockout: ‘He is destroying baseball’

Nobody in the sports world had a more troubling Tuesday afternoon than Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. The MLB and its players union failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s deadline. As a result, Manfred announced he has canceled Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season and the first two series of the year.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Uniform#Yomiuri Giants#Ap#Major League Baseball#The St Louis Cardinals#Mets
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer implies Yankees are part of MLB’s problem amid lockout

Max Scherzer’s debut with the New York Mets remains on hold thanks to the MLB lockout. But the 37-year-old right-hander, who’s one of the more vocal and active members of the MLB players association, was throwing some cheese Tuesday after talks with the owners collapsed and commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Progress made, league extends self-imposed deadline to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marked the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Rob Manfred Is Canceling Regular Season Games

The future many baseball fans hoped wouldn’t happen has now become a reality. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he will cancel regular-season games to start the 2022 campaign. The first two series of the season will be canceled. This decision comes as a result of the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Optimism Fades for MLB Deal

Any optimism from Monday’s late-night bargaining session was squashed on Tuesday, as MLB and its players association were unable to strike a deal. The MLBPA unanimously agreed not to accept the league’s final proposal, and the two sides remained far apart on several core economic issues — and couldn’t even agree on the tone of Tuesday’s meetings.
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Blue Jays SP Ross Stripling Speaks Out on MLB Lockout, CBA Negotiations

Ross Stripling is thoughtful and calculated with his words. After good starts or blowups on the mound, he often outlines to the media exactly what was working or what was off that day. So, when Stripling spoke to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the continuation of...
MLB
d1softballnews.com

After deadline, MLB and MLBPA fail to reach agreement

Tuesday’s deadline to close a new labor agreement came without an agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA, for its acronym in English), after the players voted to reject the final proposal of the league before the 5 pm ET deadline. After not reaching an...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB lockout news: Japanese star, possible Yankees target remains committed to playing in the majors this season

Seiya Suzuki remains committed to playing in the majors this season. That, despite the Japanese star being stuck in limbo thanks to the MLB lockout, which has his posting process on ice. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the league and union agreed to freeze the 30-day signing window for the duration of the work stoppage.” That stoppage now includes the first two series of the 2022 regular season, which commissioner Rob Manfred canceled Tuesday when talks for a new collective bargaining agreement hit a wall.
MLB
iheart.com

MLB Extends Deadline to Today at 4p CT as Negotiations Continue

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.
MLB
FanSided

Rob Manfred provides vague non-answer on MLB lockout negotiations

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred provided a vague reply when asked about the status of the lockout negotiations. For the 2022 MLB season to start on time, the league and MLB Player’s Association will have to successfully negotiate a collective bargaining agreement on Feb. 28. Sure enough, the negotiations are going down to the wire on that very day.
MLB
Action News Jax

Holiday's basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Seemingly buried by the Miami Heat's avalanche of 3-point shots, the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their championship mentality and never gave up hope they could rally. Then they pulled off one of their most stirring comebacks of the season. Jrue Holiday banked in a driving...
NBA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy