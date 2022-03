The San Jose Sharks hit the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Tuesday night NHL action. The Sharks are just 2-4-4 in their last 10 games, but are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Kraken. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are desperate for a win. They've lost two-straight, and have fallen down to third place in the Pacific Division. After being one of the Stanley Cup favorites at the beginning of the season, Vegas has a long way to go if they want to live up to expectations.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO