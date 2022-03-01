ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction and Odds (Go Under on Senior Night at Rupp)

By Ben Heisler
 1 day ago

The Kentucky Wildcats remain a game out of the top spot in the SEC, but look to inch closer to a No. 1 seed when they host the Ole Miss Rebels on Senior Night at Rupp Arena. Ole Miss has had a rough go of it as of late, losing six...

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 14 Arkansas vs. LSU channel, stream, game time

After picking up a big win over Kentucky on Saturday, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena to take on the LSU Tigers. This will be the 74th all-time meeting between the two programs and 30th in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks own a 39-34 lead in the all-time series, including a 21-8 record at home. Arkansas won their first matchup with LSU this season, 65-58 in Baton Rouge (La.) on Jan. 15.
Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night. For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but a win at Duke on Saturday would seal the deal.
Mainstays come through as Kentucky outlasts Ole Miss on Senior Night

During a Zoom teleconference previewing Tuesday night’s game against Mississippi, assistant coach Ron “Chin” Coleman saluted Kentucky’s depth. “The step-up, next-man-up mentality that we have on our team and in our locker room, it’s unbelievable,” Coleman said. “Every single guy has had (his) moment.”
Kentucky basketball: Media reacts to Wildcats beating Ole Miss on Senior Night

Tshiebwe was one of four Kentucky players to score in double figures, as the Wildcats turned in a strong offensive performance, shooting 60 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and seven assists, while TyTy Washington Jr. scored 14 points off the bench and Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 10.
College Basketball Odds: LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/2/2022

The LSU Tigers are set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our LSU Arkansas prediction, odds, and pick. The LSU Tigers lost only one game through January 12. They were unbeaten just after Christmas and met every challenge in nonconference play in the first two months of the season. Then they ran into a number of injuries and have lost eight games since Jan. 12. They are trying to regroup now that they are healthy again. It has been a difficult process to survive various roster dislocations, but a recent 20-point win over Missouri looked a lot like the LSU team which didn’t lose in the first six weeks of the season. Coach Will Wade is hoping that the performance against Missouri is reflective of the team which plays in Fayetteville on Wednesday night. Keep that in mind when evaluating the college basketball odds and making your LSU Arkansas prediction.
FanSided

Rutgers vs Indiana Prediction and Odds (Trust Hoosiers at Home)

Indiana has won two straight after a five-game skid and hope to make it three in a row when they host the 16-12 Rutgers Scarlet Knights tonight at 7:00 PM EST. The 18-10 Hoosiers have been great at home, going 12-5 against the spread (ATS), but have failed to cover in two of their last three at Assembly Hall. Rutgers, meanwhile, has lost three straight after a four-game winning streak and need wins to solidify an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction and Odds (Is Sparty Undervalued?)

Michigan: -5 (-102) Total: 143 (Over -110/Under -110) It's tough to get a read on either of these teams as the Spartans had dropped three straight before scoring a massive win over Purdue at home over the weekend. Meanwhile, Michigan is the biggest disappointment in the country this season and is without head coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season. Michigan is 2-3 over its last five and has a tough end to its schedule against three teams inside KenPom's top 35, starting tonight.
No. 14 Arkansas beats LSU, 77-76

The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 24-6 on the year with a win over the LSU Tigers inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). Jaylin Williams led the way for the Hogs with 19 points and 10 rebounds to record his seventh consecutive double-double. Stanley Umude added 23 points in 39 minutes. Arkansas has now won 14 of its last 15 games.
Calipari thanks fans for another undefeated season at Rupp Arena

Kentucky finished off a perfect home slate (18-0) this season with an 83-72 win over Ole Miss at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. It's the sixth undefeated season at home for the Wildcats under head John Calipari, first since 2015-16 and the 14th in 46 seasons at Rupp Arena. Wednesday, Calipari...
No. 5 Auburn ready for game at Mississippi State

Bruce Pearl will likely deploy Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, Allen Flanigan, K.D. Johnson and Zep Jasper as the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game at Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8 SEC). No. 5 Auburn (25-4, 13-3 SEC) is looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 67-62 loss at then-No. 17 Tennessee....
