NHL

Predators want to sign Forsberg before Trade Deadline, GM says

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleForward can be unrestricted free agent at end of season, leads Nashville with 27 goals. The Nashville Predators are not looking to trade Filip Forsberg before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21, general manager David Poile said Tuesday. "No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a fifth-straight win

Back to nearly full strength health-wise for one of the first times this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to roll along. The Lightning allowed two goals within the first four minutes to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena and then rallied for five unanswered goals to breeze past the Sens 5-2 and win their fifth game in a row, equaling their longest win streak of the season.
NHL
Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THE INTENSITY IS GOING TO BE THERE'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames visit the Wild at the Xcel Energy Center. Lewis, Brad Richardson and Brett Ritchie were especially noticeable in the first meeting. "I think when we're good, we stick to our game plan and our structure, and we do it for a full 60. I think we've got to be prepared and we know they've got a good home record here. Obviously, we played well last night, so we've got to be ready for their start and match and exceed their energy."
NHL
NHL

MTL@WPG: What you need to know

WINNIPEG - A sixth straight win is within reach for the Habs as they take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. After dropping their first four games of the Martin St-Louis era, the new Habs bench boss has helped his team turn the corner and they haven't been on the losing side of a game since February 13 versus Buffalo.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Will new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson consider trading Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews?

It didn’t take long for new Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to make some waves in his now-official role. In media availability this afternoon, Davidson made it clear that he sees the Blackhawks as a rebuild. If that is indeed the case, then it may be more than just rentals departing Chicago in the near future. Of course, the two big names that could be on the move if Davidson and company move into a full-blown fire sale are Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The faces of the franchise, Kane and Toews were the linchpins of a dynastic run in Chicago and have continued to produce as the franchise has struggled in recent years. With just one year remaining on the matching eight-year, $84M they signed long ago, Kane and Toews are now much more palatable trade targets if the Blackhawks choose to go that route. With that being said, the duo do have trade protection and any move would likely come from cooperation between the player side and the front office. In the latest edition of TSN’s “Insider Trading”, Darren Dreger suggests that those conversations could be on the horizon, but anticipating a move prior to the trade deadline is likely unrealistic.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens see lead disappear in physical clash with Bolts

The Ottawa Senators five-game road trip started off on the wrong foot in a 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. Last night's contest was a physical affair while Tim Stützle had a tremendous night in the faceoff circle, as Three Thoughts examines. Physical affair in Tampa. Tuesday...
NHL
NHL

THREE THINGS: Black History Month Jerseys

As a part of the Devils Black History Month game, the Devils will wear themed warmup jersey for the first time in team history. The jersey honors various Black players and coaches throughout Devils history and was created in collaboration with defenseman P.K. Subban. This edition of Three Things, presented...
NHL

What's in a number? The story of how 61 became 61

In a different world, the Blue Jackets might be raising No. 13 or No. 16 to the rafters on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Rick Nash has always been No. 61 to CBJ fans, and that number will belong to franchise lore when it becomes the first one permanently retired by the team before the team's game vs. the Boston Bruins.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch

With points and 10 consecutive road games, the Kings face off in Dallas against the Stars. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Stars: 29...
NHL
FOX Sports

Winnipeg hosts Dallas after Scheifele's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (30-20-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Winnipeg after Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the Jets' 8-4 victory against the Canadiens. The Jets have gone 10-6-4 against division opponents. Winnipeg has scored 162 goals and...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THOSE ARE BIG GOALS'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Wild. "Scored that powerplay goal early and it was really important to get the lead. This building's a really hard building to play in and we came out hard, bang guys around, so it was really important to score that first goal on the powerplay."
NHL
NHL

Official Stars podcast: Why Dallas should be called a true hockey town

This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika to discuss why Dallas, after big events such as the 2020 Winter Classic, should be considered a hockey town. March 2, 2022. This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor"...
NHL
NHL

Save of the Season? Quick makes backward kicking save

Check out some of the wildest saves of the 2021-22 NHL season. With less than 2 minutes in the 1st remaining, Jonathan Quick makes 2 huge back-to-back saves on Nick Foligno and Charlie McAvoy. 00:52 •. Quick, think quick!. Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick did just that Monday when...
NHL
Fox News

Kraken snap 7-game skid with win over Predators

Colin Blackwell scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Blackwell’s goal came a little more than three minutes into the third, and was the first short-handed tally of...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 thoughts on Hawks' decision to hire Davidson as GM

The Blackhawks have reportedly chosen Kyle Davidson to be the permanent general manager and an official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday. There's a reason why league and team sources believed Davidson went into the interview process as the front-runner and it's because he's highly respected within the organization. It was his job to lose from the beginning, which meant somebody would have had to blow the leadership group's socks off for them to legitimately change their mind.
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ WILD

FLAMES (31-14-6) @ WILD (31-16-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (65) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (27) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (63) Goals - Kirill Kaprizov...
NHL

