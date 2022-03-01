ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Live Nation's 2022 Lawn Pass: 40 concerts in one summer

By Kari Steele
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vV5B7_0eScXJs700

Ready to go to a show... or 40?

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for this summer that scores you a seat to up to 40 shows at 30 local amphitheaters across the United States.

For Arizona, the venue is the Ak-Chin Pavilion and it includes a ticket to sold out performances!

The lawn pass costs $199 plus fees and will go on sale Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. Arizona time.

Live Nation says they only have a limited amount of passes so passes may sell out quickly. Click here to purchase passes.

After you have received a confirmation email of your purchase, you will receive a personalized credential with your name on it that will act as your ticket on show day.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Summer#The Lawn#Concerts#Live Nation
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy