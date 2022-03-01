Johnston County school bus driver ticketed for crash that injured 11 students

The school bus driver who crashed and injured 11 students has been issued a ticket for failure to maintain control.

NC Highway Troopers said the 48-year-old woman who was driving the bus was not impaired or speeding when she ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Polenta Road, less than a mile from Cleveland High School. The 31 students on the bus were headed home from the high school when the crash happened.

One student was taken to WakeMed with moderate injuries. Ten students were taken to Johnston Health with minor injuries. The bus driver was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnston County Public Schools said the driver has been employed with JCPS since Jan. 20, 2009, and serves as a school nutrition assistant and bus driver for Cleveland High.

The worker has been suspended from her bus driving duties.