Bonita Sanders and Abdul Salaam were together for eight years. During their relationship, the couple had two children. Bonita already had two children when she met Abdul. When their daughter, also named Bonita, was born on September 17, 1984, her mother Bonita allegedly abandoned her at an Atlantic City hospital. The authorities never filed charges against the mother, and Abdul began seeking custody of his newborn daughter.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO