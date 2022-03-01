‘Just’ a Teacher?

As we come to the end of Black History Month, we should remember that the war on Black history has reached new heights in America. At the start of the month, a Montessori school in North Ogden, Utah, sent a letter to parents allowing them to opt out of having their children participate in Black history lessons. The school later backtracked on the plan after receiving backlash. Then came news that a counselor in Brown County, Indiana, had sent a memo to parents with a similar message. The superintendent for Brown County Schools said that the letter was “unauthorized” and called it erroneous.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO