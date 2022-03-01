ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Intellia Therapeutics Begins Phase I/IIa Trial of T-Cell Receptor Therapy in AML

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – Intellia Therapeutics on Tuesday dosed the first acute myeloid leukemia patient in a Phase I/IIa study of its autologous T-cell receptor therapy NTLA-5001. NTLA-5001 is an autologous TCR therapy that targets the Wilms' tumor (WT1) antigen, which is overexpressed in AML and other hematologic and solid tumors. The...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

Comments / 0

