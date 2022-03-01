CORP & Master Plan Open House Feedback period Closed

An open house is planned to give members of the public the opportunity to provide input about two future transportation projects in the city of Basehor, according to a news release from the city. The open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CTE building of...
The city of Richardson is scheduling two open houses this week to gather public feedback on updating its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. The first open house will be held March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Heights Recreation Center, located at 711 W. Arapaho Road. The city plans to hold another open house March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Huffhines Recreation Center, located at 200 N. Plano Road. Both meetings are expected to last two hours.
WILTON — Early plans for the town center and recommendations could come before officials as soon as May once a study wraps up in March. The tentative timeline was recently presented to a subcommittee tasked with carrying out the drafting of the Town Center Master Plan. BFJ Planning, the principal development partner in the planning process, also shared early study findings and a desire to hear from the public at Thursday’s meeting.
The Montgomery Economic Development Corp. discussed the planning timeline for projects in the city’s downtown master plan during a Feb. 21 meeting, prioritizing drainage and utilities plans. Projects including the downtown master drainage plan and the downtown utility master plan need to be complete in one to three years,...
Gilbert is getting aggressive on the topic of shade, officials said. Town Council adopted a new shade and streetscape master plan Jan. 25 with goals that could nearly double the amount of shade in developed areas across town to 30% coverage. The town estimates its shade canopy at 17% coverage.
An intersection along the southern end of the Kalispell Bypass has been identified by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) as intersections in need of redesign, and the department is hosting two open-house events this week to educate the public and hear feedback. “The Kalispell Bypass is an important thoroughfare...
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is developing a downtown infrastructure reconstruction master plan and is seeking the public's help to identify and prioritize utility repair and replacement needs. The planning area covers approximately 126 blocks from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard, and from Gordon Drive to Eighth...
The County of Santa Barbara is seeking the public’s feedback on the draft 2022 Santa Barbara County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP) Update. The MJHMP is updated every five years to prepare the county for changing and dynamic hazards, identifying vulnerable communities and structures, and preparing mitigation goals and actions.
Gallatin County has identified areas of concern and developed preliminary recommendations for the Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan. The greater triangle area generally lies between Four Corners, Belgrade, and Bozeman and extends south to Gallatin Gateway.
COLORADO SPRING — The master plan process has begun Tuesday for the Norman “Bulldog” Coleman Community Park. The master plan process will provide recommendations for the eventual design, development, and construction of the park. As part of the process, the community will be engaged frequently to help identify and prioritize how to improve, program, and manage this […]
STAFFORD — The town is seeking resident feedback for how it should spend $3.5 million in federal coronavirus funds by using an online survey on its website. In May 2021 the town received half of the promised funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the balance is expected in May.
