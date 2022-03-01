CORP & Master Plan Open House Feedback period Closed

WILTON — Early plans for the town center and recommendations could come before officials as soon as May once a study wraps up in March. The tentative timeline was recently presented to a subcommittee tasked with carrying out the drafting of the Town Center Master Plan. BFJ Planning, the principal development partner in the planning process, also shared early study findings and a desire to hear from the public at Thursday’s meeting.

