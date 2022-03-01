Chicagoans donating much-needed supplies to Ukrainian forces, civilians

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are donating much-needed supplies to Ukrainian forces and civilians as they battle against the Russian invasion.

Meest, located at Belmont and Rutherford on the Northwest Side, is an international delivery company that has a transport leaving for Ukraine on Wednesday.

Needed are medical supplies, combat gear like helmets and body armor, as well as strong painkillers, tourniquets, walkie-talkies and night vision goggles.

The supplies will make their way to Ukraine to be distributed to those citizen-soldiers who are joining the Ukrainian military in the fight against Russian forces.

In addition to those supplies for military operations, they’re also looking for items like powdered baby formula, diapers both for children and adults as there are many older people being displaced and moved around.

For more information, go to: helpukrainetogether.com

On Tuesday, a large donation from Loyola Medical Center. A teary-eyed volunteer named Mila Ugryn was on hand to help.

“We’re just focusing on what we can do right now,” Ugryn said.

Supplies are being trucked to New Jersey and sent by plane into Poland. Items will then be taken over the border into Ukraine.

“We can absolutely handle the volume,” Ugryn said. “In fact, we’re asking for more humanitarian aid because the needs in Ukraine are constantly changing.”

Combat gear is also sought by volunteers.

“They’re making Molotov cocktails but they don’t have any protection,” Ugryn said. “They don’t have any sort of help, so they need help as well. So I know they’re doing a pretty good job dispersing the help there but think of regular folks too.”

Organizer Vlad Pyliavets said he is impacted on a personal level by the attacks in Ukraine.

“I got a friend in Ukraine, he’s in the Army. I want to help him and everyone who’s here wants to help somebody,” he said.

Tuesday was a show of support, from more than 5,000 miles away.

The whole world is just putting Ukraine on the map,” volunteer Olga Garofalo said. “Hopefully this will end very soon and good people will win.”

