ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Golden Girls-themed cruise to set sail from Miami in 2023

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285UmP_0eScWAXH00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Picture it: Miami 2023. You, your friends and a fun-filled ‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise.

You can join up to 1,000 fans of the hit TV show on the brand new Celebrity Summit ‘Golden Fans at Sea’ cruise to celebrate one of the most iconic shows of all time.

Guards who told Russian ship ‘Go f— yourself’ survived

The Golden Girls At Sea experience sets sail from Miami, Florida — where main characters Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia lived — on April 8, 2023, with stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

There are two exciting excursions for fans which will include a Golden Fans bar crawl in Key West and an unlimited open bar, a buffet, 200-foot waterslides, and two pools in Cozumel.

The cruise runs till April 13, 2023, and those interested should grab their pals and book quickly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Book published by Tampa Bay students on display in Washington museum

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay organization that invests in the lives of young Black men has helped students become published authors and now their book is in an American museum. The Gentlemen’s Quest of Tampa, Inc. has been changing the lives of minority students since 2014. WFLA introduced the community to GQ in […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sail#The Golden Girls#Cruise Ship#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting warm into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures warm up fast today, and highs reach the low 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly above average for early March. The humidity remains comfortable, but we will see a few extra clouds this afternoon. Those patchy clouds linger overnight, so it won’t be quite as cool. Expect lows in the upper […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
RELIGION
WFLA

WFLA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy