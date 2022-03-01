ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices soar above $106 a barrel

By Bloomberg
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOil extended gains after the close as a decision by the U.S. and other major economies to release emergency stockpiles failed to ease concerns of a major shortfall in supplies as sanctions mount on Russia. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York traded above $106 after settling at $103.41...

