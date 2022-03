AUBURN — With less than one week until Selection Sunday, the verdicts of the bracketologists are becoming more important. Auburn basketball enters the SEC Tournament this week in Tampa as the No. 1 seed in the league. Here are the NCAA Tournament projections entering the final stretch as Bruce Pearl's Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) try to cement a spot on the top seed line for March Madness. ...

