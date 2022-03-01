ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Primary election packed with important races for Bexar County and Texas

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott is seeking a third...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bexar County, TX
Elections
County
Bexar County, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

White House lays out new COVID plan, will begin stockpiling tests and pills

The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS News

States start probe of TikTok's impact on young users' mental health

Washington — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy