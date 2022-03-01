ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Dawn Schneiderman: Medicare Supplements plan will increase costs for all

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago

This commentary is by Dawn Schneiderman of Williston, vice president and chief operating officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.

Among the many health care proposals being considered in the Legislature this year is a policy that is deceptively appealing. At first glance, it seems like a great idea, but when we do the numbers, it is clear that this would significantly increase Vermonters’ retirement health care costs.

A pair of bills in the Senate and House, S.239 and H.282 , would allow an annual open enrollment period each year for Vermonters to buy a Medicare Supplement plan or to switch plans with no financial penalty.

While this seems like a positive idea, neighboring states that offer rolling enrollment periods are accompanied by staggering premium increases.

Many people are surprised when they qualify for Medicare that it doesn’t cover the full scope of their health care needs and they are faced with purchasing additional Medicare Supplement coverage directly from a commercial health insurer. These products provide insurance for prescription drugs and health care not included in Parts A (hospital care) and Part B (non-hospital medical care).

Central to the policy change that the Legislature is considering, federal regulations require that the decision to purchase these add-ons to Medicare must be made within six months of turning 65 or when a person has a qualifying event, such as retirement, losing employer health coverage, or if your insurer leaves the market, for example.

Folks who miss that initial enrollment window have limited options, with higher premiums.

While this may seem harsh to those who miss the deadline or decide to switch plans later on, this requirement is a major factor in controlling the premium costs for Medicare Supplement plans for the entire population. If people wait until they are sick or anticipate significant health care needs to purchase coverage, they aren’t contributing to the pool that depends on long-term stability in order to provide consistency for everyone.

If allowed, this choice will come at a steep cost — a monthly premium increase of approximately 50% to 100% for everyone. This change eliminates the incentive to buy early and penalizes those who purchase their plans immediately for the benefit of the people who wait.

This policy will end up hurting the lowest-income older Vermonters the most, as the price of Medicare premiums is a significant part of their monthly budgets.

The impact of this policy decision is clear when you  compare the prices of two plans where the different rules are in place. Both plan options exist currently in Vermont. Let’s compare them.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont offers Medicare Supplement plans under both sets of rules because of our longstanding role as the local, nonprofit, safety-net insurer.

  • A Vermont Blue 65 Plan G is available to anyone to enroll at any time for $268.91 per month.
  • The Vermont Medigap Blue Plan G is $152.33 per month for people purchasing within their enrollment window.

These are identical plan designs, in the same marketplace with the same networks, administration and operations. The 76.5% higher premium for the first plan is entirely due to the flexible enrollment rules. Similar premium differences are apparent when comparing the prices in Vermont with New Hampshire and Rhode Island, which retain the six-month enrollment window — and consequently lower prices — compared to states that have enabled late enrollment with no financial consequences like New York, Maine and Connecticut.

Before changing the rules, we must consider whether the financial consequences are worth the adverse impact on affordability for everyone in the Medicare marketplace. Rather than increasing the cost for everyone, Vermont could help people better understand their health care options more fully from the outset.

Raising costs for all older Vermonters to benefit the few who wait to enroll directly counters the reform efforts that hold affordability for regular Vermonters at its core.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Dawn Schneiderman: Medicare Supplements plan will increase costs for all .

Comments / 2

Related
madison

Seniors Are Struggling With Medicare Costs, but This 1 Move Can Help

One big misconception about Medicare is that it provides free health coverage for enrollees. The reality is that there are many costs seniors routinely face under Medicare, and those costs can climb from year to year. For one thing, Medicare Part B charges a monthly premium that's risen consistently through...
HEALTH
VTDigger

189% rate increase sought

Within the state of Vermont, there are approximately 2,000 citizens who have purchased Genworth’s Long Term Care Insurance. These 2,000 individuals have been proactive and responsible in their planning for their old age. Genworth is currently petitioning the state of Vermont to raise their premium rates 189%. By law...
VERMONT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Curbs on Insurers, Private Equity Sought for Medicare Pay Plan

Democrats say direct contracting model will privatize Medicare. Health industry officials hope a palette of possible fixes will help save a disputed Medicare pilot program that faces overhaul or elimination by the Biden administration as early as this week. The suggested changes range from limiting the role of private equity...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Williston, VT
Government
City
Williston, VT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Health
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Enrollment#Health Plan#Blue Cross#Legislature#Vermonters#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NECN

Treehouse Built for Child Sparks Neighborhood Dispute in Portsmouth, NH

A treehouse for kids has turned into a dispute between adults in one New Hampshire neighborhood. A Portsmouth mother says she and her husband built the treehouse for their 9-year-old son, and that neighbors didn't express any opposition until after the work was done. "We were completely blindsided, my family...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CNET

More Free Government COVID-19 Tests Next Week: How to Get Yours

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, getting tested for coronavirus is still as important as ever -- especially now that mask mandates and vaccine requirements are coming to an end. In response, more free at-home test kits will be made available to order via COVIDtests.gov, President Joe Biden tweeted during his State of the Union address Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Your 401(k) Withdrawals

A 401(k) plan is a powerful tax-advantaged tool for retirement savers. Employer matches offered by some plans make them even more potent. However, except in special cases you can’t withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59.5 Even then you’ll usually pay a 10% penalty. It’s even harder to tap 401(k) funds without paying regular income tax. However, there are strategies for getting some access to funds without triggering distribution taxes and penalties. If you’re curious about your 401(k) withdrawals, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy