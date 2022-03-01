ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Russian invasion of Ukraine ignites anger, distress among Pittsburghers

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeated in the living room of her home in Fox Chapel, Iryna Haak speaks on the phone with her mother who lives in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 26. Amid alarming reports from family and friends in Ukraine, Pittsburgh residents with ties in the embattled country and invading Russia shared their...

newpittsburghcourier.com

