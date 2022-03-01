MIDDLE SCHOOL LIFE SKILLS PARA EDUCATOR

Ukraine is bracing for an 8th day of war as Russian forces close in on the nation's biggest cities. The Ukrainian military reports that Kherson, a strategic port city in southern Ukraine, is now under Russian control. Shelling has intensified in other parts of the country. According to the U.N., more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the violence, and in a rare meeting, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia's invasion.

MILITARY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO