In collaboration with Live Nation Urban, Mary J. Blige and Pepsi proudly announce the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.” Between May 6th and 8th, 2022, the festival will take place in the lively metropolis of Atlanta, GA, with three days dedicated to music, comedy, and community development. The presale begins at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and the general on-sale begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 10th.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO