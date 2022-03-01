Aurora University history professor to discuss Ukraine crisis

Olga Byc gets tears in her eyes when she talks about the anguish of worrying about the fate of her cousins in Ukraine. They live on farmland in the western part of the country, so for now, they are safe. But it's impossible, she said, not to agonize about the dire scenarios the future might hold for them and the country.
NEW YORK -- A former CNBC and Fox News employee has been arrested in London for his work as a television producer for a Russian media baron tied to aggression in Ukraine over the past eight years, particularly in Crimea, U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday. Jack Hanick, 71, also known as...
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Officials at Montana State University-Billings will consider removing the name of the college's first president from its administrative building after discovering quotes from more than 85 years ago in which he supported Adolf Hitler's sterilization plan to improve the genetics of the human race, the university said Thursday.
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0