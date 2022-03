The reality star said her sister called from Ukraine claiming the family doesn’t have enough food as grocery stores are running out of supplies. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Yara Zaya had some heartbreaking news to share regarding her family and friends who are living in Ukraine while the invasion by Russia is currently unfolding. The young reality star took to her Instagram on Friday (Feb. 25) to reveal she is gravely concerned for her loved ones left in her native country to defend themselves. “Honestly, it’s hard to sleep when you don’t know what will happen to your friends and family,” she said.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO