Cardi B and husband Offset 'leave $1,400 tip on $3K bill' after dining at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and her husband of four years - Migos rapper Offset - reportedly left a $1,400 tip on $3K bill after dining at Brooklyn Chop House in Manhattan's Times Square on Monday.

According to Page Six - the 29-year-old Bronx native, the 30-year-old Georgia native, and their entourage 'took over a few tables' at the new 25K-square-foot location of the Chinese-American fusion steakhouse, which doesn't open to the public for two more weeks.

Last November, the restaurant staff at the Nassau Street location had to scramble and bribe diners with bottles of Cristal to rush out in order to accommodate the hip-hop power couple and their eight friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQoOx_0eScU0iq00
Gratuity: Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and her husband of four years - Migos rapper Offset - reportedly left a $1,400 tip on $3K bill after dining at Brooklyn Chop House in Manhattan's Times Square on Monday (pictured with owner Robert 'Don Pooh' Cummins)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWU06_0eScU0iq00
VIPs: The 29-year-old Bronx native, the 30-year-old Georgia native, and their entourage 'took over a few tables' at the new 25K-square-foot location of the Chinese-American fusion steakhouse, which doesn't open to the public for two more weeks (pictured in February)

Cardi (born Belcalis Almánzar) and Offset (born Kiari Cephus) last made headlines for tattooing their wedding date 9/20/17 on each other's hands during the February 11th episode of her Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.

The half-Dominican, half-Trinidadian star famously separated from the three-time Grammy nominee between December 5, 2018 and January 31, 2019 amid cheating allegations.

On Monday, Cardi - who boasts 216.8M social media followers - Instastoried a video of herself asking their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari if she 'wants another baby' in the family.

'No! I like my baby brother. He's perfect,' little Kulture said to her famous mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JArCX_0eScU0iq00
Diva move: Last November, the restaurant staff at the Nassau Street location had to scramble and bribe diners with bottles of Cristal to rush out in order to accommodate the hip-hop power couple and their eight friends (pictured in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaosE_0eScU0iq00
Still going strong! Cardi (born Belcalis Almánzar) and Offset (born Kiari Cephus) last made headlines for tattooing their wedding date 9/20/17 on each other's hands during the February 11th episode of her Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELnwG_0eScU0iq00
On/off couple: The half-Dominican, half-Trinidadian star famously separated from the three-time Grammy nominee between December 5, 2018 and January 31, 2019 amid cheating allegations (pictured February 13)

The Bet It hitmaker and the How We Coming rapper have not publicly disclosed the name of their nearly six-month-old son.

Cardi is also stepmother to Offset's three other children - son Jordan, 12; daughter Kody, 6; and daughter Kalea, 6 - from his relationships with Justine Watson, Oriel Jamie, and Shya L'amour.

For her hit song Up, the F9: The Fast Saga actress was nominated for the best rap performance trophy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which air April 3 on CBS.

Migos is next scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival happening June 10 at Citi Field in Queens, NY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAUUo_0eScU0iq00
'You want another baby?' On Monday, Cardi - who boasts 216.8M social media followers - Instastoried a video of herself chatting with their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SA0Ra_0eScU0iq00
Little Kulture said to her famous mother: 'No! I like my baby brother. He's perfect'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssnw5_0eScU0iq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iBTg_0eScU0iq00
Tiny Gucci booties! The Bet It hitmaker and the How We Coming rapper have not publicly disclosed the name of their nearly six-month-old son (pictured January 15)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owmNZ_0eScU0iq00
Who will win? For her hit song Up, Cardi was nominated for the best rap performance trophy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which air April 3 on CBS 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVYo1_0eScU0iq00
Tickets range $269-$2,399! Migos is next scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival happening June 10 at Citi Field in Queens, NY (pictured February 18)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Dining In#Brooklyn Chop House#Chinese American#Trinidadian#Cbs
