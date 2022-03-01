ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is SOFI Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on SoFI Price Predictions.

By William White
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is on the move today and we’re taking a look at the most recent price predictions that analysts have for the company. First off, let’s cover the consensus price target and rating for SOFI stock. The current consensus price prediction is $19.64 for SOFI stock, which is a...

investorplace.com

Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Airbnb lets consumers freely move about the world. Zscaler is poised to benefit from increased demand for cybersecurity. UiPath uses software to learn and automate office work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. While different areas of the technology sector have...
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Motley Fool

2 Big Reasons Not to Buy Peloton Stock Right Now

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is a workout solutions business that enables people to exercise from home with bikes, treadmills, and accessories. Beyond its hardware, it also offers a subscription workout platform. Slowing growth. The company has grown revenue by around 6% for each of the last two quarters -- a dramatic decline...
Motley Fool

3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Buy Right Now

The remote work trend is likely to keep lifting sales for Microsoft, Airbnb, and HubSpot. These stocks offer an attractive mix of sales growth and improving earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Down 88%, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is a unique gaming company in that it allows folks the opportunity to wager on games played. Of course, games are more interesting if you have the chance to win a prize. Significantly, the games it offers are based on skill. That is vital because if they were based on luck, Skillz would be regulated as a gambling company and face more onerous restrictions.
Seekingalpha.com

Can SoFi Stock Rebound To $20 Levels? This Depends On Sector Rotation And Bank Charter

SOFI's shares have fallen by over -40% in the past three and a half months or so as investors rotated away from the fintech sector. I continue to rate SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) as a Hold. In my previous January 13, 2022, update, I wrote about SOFI's three-year outlook. There are two key developments since my earlier article written a month ago. Firstly, SoFi Technologies has finally secured the regulatory approval for a bank charter. Secondly, SOFI's shares continue to underperform on an absolute and relative basis in the last month or so.
