ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Life: Academy Theater goes first run

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0eScT7w800 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

{filler:graphics-local-news-localnews.jpg}

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Academy Theater — Heyward Stewart, one of the owners of historic Academy Theater, 7818 S.E. Stark St. in the Montavilla neighborhood, writes to tell us that the theater plans to switch to presenting first-run movies this week. It starts March 4 with "The Batman."

It was one of the few second-run theaters in Portland, Stewart writes.

"We didn't reach this decision lightly, but like many other small independent theaters, we have struggled for the past couple of years due to pandemic-related restrictions and changes to movie studio distribution models," he writes.

"Small, community-driven theaters like the Academy have long stood as major contributors to local economies by driving traffic to neighborhood restaurants, bars and retail shops. After two years of the socially and economically crippling pandemic, we believe one of the first steps in getting back to normal is to get out and actively support local independent businesses like the Academy Theater."

Owners are Heyward Stewart, Julie Stewart and Ty Dupuis. The theater was built in 1948, and after sitting vacant for decades, it has been a Montavilla favorite since 2006.

For more: http://www.academytheaterpdx.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsolA_0eScT7w800

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Fuhrman departs — Portland Center Stage is losing one of its pillars.

Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman is departing Portland Center Stage after helping found the company in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and then overseeing its transition to an independent organization in 1994.

After a stint away, she returned in marketing and chief operating officer roles before becoming managing director in 2017. In all, she spent 25 years with PCS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgDWn_0eScT7w800 She'll depart in April to take on a new role with the New York City-based arts consulting firm Tom O'Connor Consulting Group. She'll lead a team in finding arts talent as the vice president of executive search; she'll stay in Portland for the job.

PCS begins a national search to fill the managing director position.

"She's the best damn co-pilot I could have asked for, and I've learned so much from her generous, innovative leadership that I will carry with me forever," said Marissa Wolf, artistic director.

"It has been a great joy in my life to have had such a wonderful journey with Portland Center Stage," Fuhrman said.

"I have met and worked with the most creative and brilliant theater professionals in the field, and could not be prouder of what we've built. The past four years working with Marissa have been a gift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CmtN_0eScT7w800 Rose Festival princesses — The first two Rose Festival princesses were announced Monday.

They are Isabella Ellsworth, a junior at Nelson High School, representing Metro East, and Jenny Duan, a senior at Jesuit High, representing Metro West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfhQ4_0eScT7w800 It's the first time since 1930 that two schools are represented for the first time on the Rose Festival Court.

Events — As you plan your week, here are some upcoming events to consider:

• NW Dance Project world-premieres three works, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, by diverse choreographers Joseph Hernandez (Black/Latin/Indigenous), Ihsan Rustem (Turkey) and Yin Yue (Chinese).

For more: http://www.nwdanceproject.org.

• Monster Jam and their awesome trucks return to Moda Center, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6.

For more: http://www.rosequarter.com.

• Powell's Books brings in a lot of celebrities and authors to Portland, and on 7:30 p..m. Monday, March 7 at Revolution Hall it'll be Bob Odenkirk, of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" fame.

For more: http://www.revolutionhall.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDz4_0eScT7w800

What a pair — In a unique partnership, Friends of Columbia Gorge, which works to protect and enhance the Columbia Gorge experience, has teamed with Metropolitan Youth Symphony in a special education effort.

The students give voice to regional concerns about the impact of climate change and threat of wildfires to the Gorge through music at a March 6 concert at Newmark Theatre. The symphony plays a world premiere of Portland composer Andrea Reinkemeyer's commissioned piece for the symphony, "Smoulder." It was written in the years following the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Friends of Columbia Gorge has partnered with Portland Timbers and Maryhill Museum of Art in the past for special projects.

For more: http://www.playmys.org, http://www.gorgefriends.org.

Pink Martini — The famous band plans a tour that takes them to Mexico, across the United States and into Europe and Canada and elsewhere, starting later this month.

Meanwhile, it's presenting its full-length virtual concert recorded last summer from Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, featuring guest singer Ari Shapiro and the von Trapps, as well as the "Dream a Little Dream" virtual concert with Shapiro and Edna Vazquez.

For more: http://www.ourconcerts.live/pinkmartini.

Reser Center — The opening season for Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton has been announced, and it starts with a performance by five-part a cappella vocal ensemble Nobuntu on March 8 in commemoration of International Women's Day, and continues with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra on March 12 and the "Shine the Light: A Community Celebration" all day long for community members to visit the center on March 13.

The center has its own events schedule and presenters will also be putting on events there. They include BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland Gay Men's Chorus, White Bird, PDX Jazz, Friends of Chamber Music, Portland Youth Philharmonic and more.

100th anniversary — The McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel in Forest Grove turns 100 in March, and the hotel, which includes 90 rooms, a restaurant, four small bars, a movie theater, a spa and a heated pool, plans to throw a party on Saturday, March 5, with happy hour and live music all day, as well as beer and wine tasting. History tours start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In June, McMenamins is opening a new stage and concert series, Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove, with lawn space for 3,000 people.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Bathurst named Franklin HS princess

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. A little bit about Bathurst: She wants to be a high school science teacher, or a teacher in STEM. … She was (proudly) in student government for four years. … "I love playing my drum kit, listening to music constantly, watching professional football, trying any coffee shop I find, stopping into any music store, photography and helping out with Franklin's pep band during football and basketball games." … She enjoys visiting Mt. Tabor Park and Mt. Tabor businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville's Pine Theater reopens

After a six-month stretch and being up for sale, Pine Theater will reopen for movies on March 4, and will have a movie every evening at 6 p.m. After being closed for movies for approximately seven months, the Pine Theater is once again reopening. The theater will open on March...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon City News

Gambling games, bootlegged gin return to Oregon City

Attendees of fundraiser for historic Ermatinger House will play in style of 19th centuryLearn how bootleggers distilled spirits while playing 19th-century gambling games at Oregon City's historic Ermatinger House. Oregon City officials recently preserved the house in part because it's believed to be the site of the famed coin toss to decide nearby Portland's name, when in 1845, Francis Pettygrove from Portland, Maine, beat out Asa Lovejoy from Boston, Massachusetts. Friends of the Ermatinger House, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the historic property, last put on this gambling-games event in March 2020, right before everything shut down due...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
State
Virginia State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Beaverton, OR
Portland Tribune

History: Powell Butte 'Potato King' makes millions

First Japanese American millionaire, George Shima, faces racism in Central Oregon. George Shima was a Japanese American businessman in California who became nicknamed "The Potato King" because he produced about 85% of the state's potato crop. He was born Ushijima Kinji in Japan in 1864. He changed his name to George Shima when he came to the United States to live in California. He did various jobs and eventually provided Japanese farm workers to white farmers. By the 1890s, he began leasing inexpensive swamp land. He reclaimed the land and began growing potatoes. Using new management techniques and the latest agriculture technology, he began to corner the market on potatoes. His brand of potatoes was known as "Shima Fancy," and his operation was valued at $18 million by 1913.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Portland Tribune

Prosper Portland to open Community Livability grants March 14

More than $1 million in grants is earmarked to fund projects that bolster vibrant, healthy neighborhoods and prosperity. Prosper Portland is seeking project proposals to be recipients of its fiscal year 2022-23 community livability grants. Applications are scheduled to open March 14 to community-based organizations with projects that foster healthy,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

DoveLewis Becomes a Rare Provider of Veterinary Neurosurgery

PORTLAND, Ore. – With less than 6 practicing veterinary neurologists in the area—and even fewer who perform neurosurgery—DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital’s addition of two board-certified neurologists is a lifesaving resource for Pacific Northwest pets. Emergency neurological conditions are a common occurrence in the nonprofit’s...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Arts Program offers grants for local artists, groups

Beaverton's art grant opportunities are open to individuals, groups and organizations. Upcoming deadlines vary. The Beaverton Arts Program has several grant opportunities open for local artists and organizations. The arts program is seeking applications for projects and performances around the city. Projects should be relevant to the community and publicly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy