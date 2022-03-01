ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit and run suspect driver arrested

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
UPDATE: The Friday death was the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland.

Antonio Giuseppe, 47, was arrested on Monday, Beb. 28, on charges of Negligent Homicide and Felony Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver.

Panciarelli is accused of driving the 1999 black Nissan Maxima sedan that hit and killedCedar C. Markey-Towler 41, near the 11400 Block of Southeast Foster Road.

The death was the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 25 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. Arriving officers and paramedics located an injured adult male, who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening at the time.

Officers determined that a suspect struck using a vehicle that left the scene. Officers conducted a traffic crash investigation but were unable to identify a suspect.

Later that evening, officers were notified that the patient's injuries were more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-52950, or call (503)823-2103.

