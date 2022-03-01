ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke at Pittsburgh odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) and Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12) tangle 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Below, we look at the Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Duke has lost just once (Feb. 7 vs. Virginia) since falling at Florida State in overtime Jan. 18. The Blue Devils are 11-1 overall and 7-0 on the road over that stretch.

DU is coming off a 97-point performance at Syracuse Saturday where three starters scored 20 or more points for the highest-scoring team in the ACC (80.1 points per game).

The Panthers rank last in the circuit in scoring (62.5 PPG) and have not played since losing 85-64 to Miami (Fla.) last Tuesday. They are 3-6 since Jan. 30.

Pittsburgh snapped a five-game losing skid against Duke the last time these programs met. On Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Pitt downed Duke 79-73. The Panthers outscored the Devils 24-11 at the free-throw that day.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Duke at Pittsburgh odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:09 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Duke -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) | Pittsburgh +750 (bet $100 to win $750)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Duke -14.5 (-112) | Pittsburgh +14.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Duke at Pittsburgh odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Duke 75, Pittsburgh 64

PASS.

The Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points, and they’re in a likable spot here.

With Duke playing its third straight game away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, peg this contest against mercurial Pitt as having enough of a chance for landing somewhere in the Devils by 10-or-12 range.

TAKE PITTSBURGH +14.5 (-108).

Three out of the last four Pitt home games have hit the Over. Duke has been a solid Over play the last few weeks, and Over tickets have cashed in six of its last eight.

BACK THE OVER 137.5 (-115) on a strong lean.

On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jay Bilas shared a wholesome recruiting memory about early Coach K at Duke

Enjoy a legendary career like Mike Krzyzewski, and you’re bound to have made more than a few friends along the way. Most will probably remember Krzyzewski for turning Duke into a national powerhouse practically synonymous with men’s college basketball. But coach 42 years, and you’re going to have a lot more of an impact than wins on the court. You’re going to touch many lives of gifted young men and give them a mentor and friend for life.
BASKETBALL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse’s season ends with ACC Tourney loss to Clemson

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball season is over after the Orange fell 88-69 to Clemson Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.  Despite a combined 45 points from Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr, Delicia Washington of Clemson led a fourth quarter charge, pouring in 10-of-her-game-high-33 points in the frame. Syracuse had a difficult time slowing down […]
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The wide receivers at the NFL Combine were historically fast

In 2019, seven wide receivers ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in under 4.4 seconds. It was a record that only lasted three years before being shattered. A historic number of wideouts torched the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, led by Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton and his event-record 4.21-second sprint down the sideline. He was one of three receivers to break the 4.3s barrier and twelve to run under 4.4 in general as Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah, calling the event live on NFL Network, could only reel off a litany of “wows.”
NFL
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
Basketball
Sports
College Basketball
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Duke clinches No. 1 seed in ACC Tournament as Pitt, Jeff Capel pay tribute

No. 4 Duke secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and at least a share of the regular-season league title on Tuesday night with an 86-56 victory over Pittsburgh in coach Mike Krzyzewski's last trip to play the Panthers. It's the 13th time in Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure that the Blue Devils have earned a conference title. The victory improves the Blue Devils to 26-4 (16-3 ACC) and they can clinch the solo league title on Saturday with a win over arch rival North Carolina in Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Virginia baseball's Jake Gelof hits identical home run to his brother, exactly one year apart

The college baseball season is underway, and it is already off to a thrilling start. Virginia, which is as high as No. 4 in the Baseball America rankings, has amassed an 8-0 record to start 2022. The Hoos are looking to build off of last season’s College World Series performance, and they’re doing it so far with strong pitching, good defense and hot hitting.
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

