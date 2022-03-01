ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Department of Revenue begins distributing Business Recovery Grant payments

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPOGq_0eScS9sd00
Pixabay

RALEIGH — Today, the N.C. Department of Revenue began mailing one-time Business Recovery Grant payments to approved North Carolina businesses that applied to the program prior to the Jan. 31, 2022 deadline. Businesses approved for a grant of $50,000 or less can expect to receive payment in the coming days.

The BRG program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

“A number of small businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and these funds can help them recover and thrive. I appreciate the work to get checks out as quickly as possible while we work with legislative leaders to expand eligibility to more businesses,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Two types of grants were available to businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20% during the pandemic:

  • Hospitality Grant for an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, as well as an eligible accommodation or food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (NAICS code 71 and 72).
  • Reimbursement Grant for an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72 and that did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. Applicants that were not approved will be notified.

Federal law requires persons or entities receiving grant awards in excess of $50,000 to provide additional information to the Department under various reporting requirements including the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act. The FFATA makes this information available online via a searchable website so that the public can access information on recipients of Federal funds. NCDOR will contact applicants that will be impacted by these federal requirements regarding next steps via email and U..S Postal Service.

Last week, the N.C. Department of Revenue temporarily paused accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grants as the General Assembly considers increasing eligibility for additional types of businesses. Legislation creating the Business Recovery Grants limited eligibility to businesses that collect sales tax and made ineligible certain types of service businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic. Legislative leaders and Gov. Cooper have expressed willingness to examine eligibility before remaining funds are awarded.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Department of Revenue opens 2022 tax season

RALEIGH — Today (Tuesday), the North Carolina Department of Revenue officially opened the 2022 tax season and began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgements. The delay in opening the tax season is due to the late approval of...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: expansion

ROCKINGHAM — Another Richmond County company is expanding and adding more jobs, state and county officials announced Thursday. Two Richmond County industries to expand; shell building nears construction. ROCKINGHAM — Two industries in Richmond County are planning to expand their operations, however their identities are being kept secret —...
ECONOMY
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: shell building

ROCKINGHAM — One local manufacturer is opening its second location in Richmond County. Impact Plastics is the new tenant of the Richmond Economic Development Corporation's fifth shell building in Rockingham West Industrial Park. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 09 September 2019 20:52. Commissioners updated on construction projects,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County School Board makes masking optional

HAMLET — Students and staff in Richmond County’s schools won’t be forced to wear masks anymore. The Richmond County Board of Education voted Tuesday to make facial masks optional in buildings and on buses. The recommendation was made by Superintendent Jeff Maples, following a COVID update from...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: volunteer

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring. ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Tuesday, 10 September 2019 12:42. Richmond teens...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: VBC Manufacturing

HAMLET — Richmond Community College leaders recently visited VBC Manufacturing to tour the Hamlet facility and to discuss customized training for more than a hundred employees working at various levels of operation. Published in Local News. Tagged under. VBC Manufacturing. richmond community college. training. Friday, 08 November 2019 13:06.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Business#Business Recovery Grant#Brg#Eidl Advance#Department#Ffata#Ncdor#U S Postal Service
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County School Board to discuss masking policy

ROCKINGHAM — Fourteen percent of North Carolina’s 116 school districts still require masking — including Richmond County Schools. According to a document from the N.C. School Board’s Association, 17 districts have mandatory policies while the other 99 have made masks optional. Katherine Bendell, director of Professional...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: veto override

RALEIGH — The speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives wants colleagues to override the governor’s veto of a bill ending school mask mandates. It would mark the first time in a year that lawmakers have tried to overturn a gubernatorial veto. Published in Local News. Tagged under.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: masking

ROCKINGHAM — Fourteen percent of North Carolina’s 116 school districts still require masking — including Richmond County Schools. To listen to North Carolina Republican lawmakers last week as they advanced a bill to end school mask requirements, it was hard not to be struck and even impressed by the passion that some of them displayed in expressing their love and concern for the state’s children.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lawmakers take N.C. congressional map dispute to U.S. Supreme Court

RALEIGH — State legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal dispute over a new congressional map for North Carolina. Lawmakers filed Friday for an emergency stay of a state court ruling. That ruling established a court-imposed map for this year's congressional elections. Based on recommendations from an appointed group of special masters, a three-judge Superior Court panel threw out the General Assembly's latest congressional map.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: auction

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s biker community rolled out from the Hide-A-Way Tavern on Saturday to benefit one of their own: the bar’s owner. Rockingham to auction vacant lot on Caroline Street; campus completion date may get moved. ROCKINGHAM — A corner lot is going up on the...
ADVOCACY
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy