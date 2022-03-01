ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience Fernbank After Dark

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago

Offered the 2nd Friday of each month, Fernbank After Dark is back with a variety of unique and physically distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations.

Exclusively for ages 21+, Fernbank After Dark is a unique date night for couples, a great place to meet up with friends, and a fun experience for travelers. Each month highlights a different science theme and features a variety of fun and immersive programming.

