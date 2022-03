Algorithmic stable coin network Terra ( LUNA -7.10% ) and its LUNA token have seen what many would call a "face-ripping rally" over the past few days. Since hovering around the $50 level to start last week, LUNA has since exploded to nearly $75 per token at the time of writing, good for a gain of approximately 50% on the week. Today alone, Terra has surged 12.3% higher over the past 24 hours at 11:30 a.m. ET, leading all top-10 cryptocurrencies in terms of gains.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO