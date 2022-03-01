ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Portland, Multnomah County homeless services director to resign

By Max Egener
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IXiM_0eScRO4U00 Shannon Singleton will become interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services after Marc Jolin steps down.

Marc Jolin, the founding director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, is resigning, according to an announcement Tuesday morning, March 1, from Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.

Shannon Singleton, a candidate for chair of Multnomah County and director of equity and racial justice for Gov. Kate Brown, will take over as interim director of the Joint Office, which is run by the Portland and Multnomah County governments.

Singleton will end her campaign for county chair to accept the position, the announcement said, adding that she will begin on March 28.

Jolin will continue to support the Joint Office through the transition, according to the announcement.

Officials said the succession is a result of weeks of planning with Jolin, as leaders from both governments work to transition the Joint Office into a far larger department.

The elected bodies of Portland and Multnomah County voted in 2017 to expand supportive housing by 2,000 units over 10 years, officials noted. They added that the expansion set the table for Metro's Supportive Housing Services measure, which voters approved in 2020.

The announcement also comes amid a rise in visible homelessness during the pandemic, and government officials and service providers believe the prevalence of homelessness continues to increase overall.

Kafoury said Singleton's "administrative skills and tenacity" will be a bridge to the Joint Office's future.

"Shannon is a warm, engaging leader, but as passionate as she is about people, she is equally focused on data, analysis and best practices," Kafoury said. "She jokes about nerding out on statistics, but those skills will strengthen the Joint Office at a critical time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sB0o_0eScRO4U00 Singleton, who earned a master's degree in social work, started out in Portland as a resident assistant to the director at the Salvation Army's SAFES women's shelter, which was the first low-barrier shelter in the community, the announcement said.

She went on to manage and develop homeless service programs at Bud Clark Commons, Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare and the Portland Housing Bureau before succeeding Jolin as director of the street outreach and housing services nonprofit JOIN.

She served as housing policy advisor for Brown before becoming the governor's director of equity and racial justice.

"There is no one-size solution to ending housing instability and homelessness," Singleton said. "But with the foundation that Marc Jolin has laid, we're in a position to build the additional partnerships and pathways to deliver the rent assistance, shelter and support services that we know make a difference."

Kafoury said Jolin, who led the effort to combine Portland and Multnomah County's homeless services under one roof in 2016, never asked anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself. She noted that he recently personally delivered cold weather gear to people at 4 a.m.

Jolin, 52, emphasized the importance of both housing and shelter, officials said, adding that he championed supportive housing, transformed shelters into low-barrier, 24-hour facilities and created new partnerships with outreach groups and volunteers.

The Supportive Housing Services measure, which will more than double the Joint Office's budget at full allocation, was a game-changer that will define the department's next phase, Jolin said in the announcement.

"We redoubled our community's commitment to helping people actually end their homelessness right now, offering urgent housing and support services," he added. "But we also worked deliberately to grow every other part of our work, from behavioral health to shelter beds to street outreach to shower trailers to trash pickup. And I'm proud those new programs are already making a difference — and will make a difference for years to come."

Officials plan to launch a national search for a permanent director.

