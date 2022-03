Swapping out your dated bathroom light fixtures is a quick and budget-friendly way to elevate the space in a matter of minutes. Spend some time in your bathroom at various times during the day to assess how much natural sunlight (if any) enters the space and how much additional lighting you will need to function well. A pair of shaded wall sconces will suit a well-lit primary bath or a moody powder room just fine. That said, those same wall sconces may not provide enough lighting for your morning makeup routine in your shadowy ensuite with limited windows. A bath bar, vanity light or overhead ceiling fixture is more fitting in that situation, as they offer even, reliable lighting for daily routines.

