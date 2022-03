Last April, following her senior season, Alabama gymnast Lexi Graber had a decision to make. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA opted not to count athletic eligibility for the 2020-21 academic year. Despite graduating at the end of that semester, the 2021 All-American and floor exercise national champion had the choice to come back for one more season. "It was really a long process, this decision," Graber said. "They made the decision that athletes could come back I...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO